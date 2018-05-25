Owner of cat on top of van: 'I thought I heard a meow'

Rebel is often inside or under the van, but never on top. At least, not usually. (Source: KETV/CNN)

OMAHA, NE (KETV/CNN) - A 2-year-old cat took a scary ride on the top of a van in Nebraska.

Hanging on for dear life, it was all caught on camera.

Onlookers played a game of cat and mouse while trying to let people in the van going 60 miles an hour know there was a cat on their roof.

“Just before he came alongside me and started honking, I thought I heard a meow and I didn't say anything to my boyfriend because I'm thinking to myself, ‘Why would I hear a meow?" explained Michelle Criger, the cat’s owner.

The van pulled over on Interstate 480 and realized it was their pet.

"When I got him off the roof of the van, he wasn't scared at all. He wasn't shaking, heart racing, nothing. We were more scared than him," Criger said.

Criger had several people call her after seeing the news of her cat, but she hadn't seen the video.

"Oh, look at him! Poor baby. Look at him. See, I hear a meow, too. I bet that's when I heard the meow. I bet that's when I heard the meow. That one meow right there. Oh, I'm glad he held on," she said while watching the ordeal for the first time.

Criger said the 2-year-old cat was up there for two miles, living up to his name: Rebel.

"He takes off, does what he wants. He's a rebel. He does everything he wants to do," Criger said.

Rebel is often inside or under the van, but never on top. At least, not usually.

Rebel was not injured.

