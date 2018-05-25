Owner of cat on top of van: 'I thought I heard a meow' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Owner of cat on top of van: 'I thought I heard a meow'

Rebel is often inside or under the van, but never on top. At least, not usually. (Source: KETV/CNN) Rebel is often inside or under the van, but never on top. At least, not usually. (Source: KETV/CNN)

OMAHA, NE (KETV/CNN) - A 2-year-old cat took a scary ride on the top of a van in Nebraska.

Hanging on for dear life, it was all caught on camera.

Onlookers played a game of cat and mouse while trying to let people in the van going 60 miles an hour know there was a cat on their roof.

“Just before he came alongside me and started honking, I thought I heard a meow and I didn't say anything to my boyfriend because I'm thinking to myself, ‘Why would I hear a meow?" explained Michelle Criger, the cat’s owner.

The van pulled over on Interstate 480 and realized it was their pet.

"When I got him off the roof of the van, he wasn't scared at all. He wasn't shaking, heart racing, nothing. We were more scared than him," Criger said.

Criger had several people call her after seeing the news of her cat, but she hadn't seen the video.

"Oh, look at him! Poor baby. Look at him. See, I hear a meow, too. I bet that's when I heard the meow. I bet that's when I heard the meow. That one meow right there. Oh, I'm glad he held on," she said while watching the ordeal for the first time.

Criger said the 2-year-old cat was up there for two miles, living up to his name: Rebel.

"He takes off, does what he wants. He's a rebel. He does everything he wants to do," Criger said.

Rebel is often inside or under the van, but never on top. At least, not usually.

Rebel was not injured.

Copyright 2018 KETV via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Explosion at Indian restaurant in Canada wounds 15 people

    Explosion at Indian restaurant in Canada wounds 15 people

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-05-25 06:42:29 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:58 GMT
    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)

    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.

    Full Story >

    Canadian police say an explosion set off deliberately in a restaurant has wounded at least 15 people, some of them critically.

    Full Story >

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-05-25 05:02:34 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:49 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

    Full Story >

    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

    Full Story >

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:24:16 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Full Story >

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly