Visa suspends Morgan Freeman campaign

(CNN) - Visa is suspending its marketing campaign with Morgan Freeman.

It comes after a CNN investigation uncovered a pattern of alleged harassment and inappropriate behavior by the actor.

Sixteen people spoke to CNN about Freeman. Eight claimed Freeman harassed or was inappropriate with them.

Another eight said they witnessed Freeman's alleged conduct.

Freeman issued a statement after the allegations surfaced that said he is "not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy."

"I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent," Freeman said in his statement.

Vancouver Public Transit System TransLink announced Thursday it would "pause" its current ad campaign featuring Freeman's voice promoting its visa credit card and mobile payments on the transit system.

Freeman's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his work with visa and Vancouver's TransLink.

