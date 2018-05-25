Colerain Twp residents upset over 'shoddy' street repairs

Some residents are upset about temporary patchwork in a Colerain Township neighborhood.

Residents who live on Royal Heights Drive say the roads are ruining their vehicles.

“We had to pay $85 on a brand new car for an alignment,” said Randy Wilkinson, who has lived in the area for 21 years.

He says the roads have been messed up for decades and now they’re at their worst as water crews upgrade the underground system. Wilkinson says he understands the roads need to be torn up but they should level the patches.

“You can’t just throw concrete at it and drive away,” he said.

Jessica Smallwood who grew up in the area says it’s dangerous for drivers.

“When you come off the main road there’s a blind spot because of it,” she said.

FOX19 reached out to the township for answers and is waiting to hear back.

