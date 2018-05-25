Dre Kirkpatrick, Bengals CB, found to own home at center of major pot bust

An April drug bust in West Chester landed a man in jail but it's who owns the home that has neighbors talking.

After residents complained about suspicious activity, West Chester police began keeping a close eye on a home on the 7300 block of Tarragon Court.

A search warrant reads that police: "...believe that the resident(s) of 7336 Tarragon Court are involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy in which large quantities of marijuana are shipped..."

The search warrant goes on to say that a drug carrier busted in Illinois told police they were going to get paid $4,000 to deliver the 55 lbs. of marijuana to Tarragon Court. A look at the auditor's website shows the owner of the home is Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

"We are aware of the incident," said Kirkpatrick's agent. "The guy was a tenant of a rental property that he owns. (Kirkpatrick) is not the target of any investigation. He is assisting and supporting the police in whatever they need."

When police made the bust in Illinois, they told the carriers they had to continue the deal. That's what brought them to the rental property Kirkpatrick owns. Jarrod Blair was arrested in the raid.

Cincinnati Bengals player Dre Kirkpatrick’s rental home raided by police on April 10th. Jarrod Blair arrested. Police say 55 pounds of marijuana delivered by a drug courier. Kirkpatrick’s agent says, “He is assisting and supporting the police...” @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/zLszyBPmJN — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) May 26, 2018

FOX19 asked Kirkpatrick's agent whether he knew Blair or whether he was aware of the drugs.

"If he was aware of the drug activity he would probably be involved in the investigation," said the agent.

He did not say how the NFL star came to know Blair.

Be sure to download the FOX19 NOW app for Cincinnati news, investigations, and weather.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.