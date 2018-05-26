Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. And they may take it to the Justice Department as part of an effort to scuttle the ongoing special counsel probe.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, told The Associated Press on Friday that the White House hopes to get a readout of the information next week, particularly about the use of a longtime government informant who approached members of Trump's campaign in a possible bid to glean intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

Trump has made unproven claims of FBI misconduct and political bias and has denounced the asset as "a spy."

    President Donald Trump's withdrawal from his planned summit with North Korea raises the stakes for China to show that it can steer the North toward easing tensions over its nuclear program.
    Ready or not, companies that collect or process the personal information of EU residents must now start complying with stringent new EU data rules.
    Survivors of last week's shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more armed security to keep campuses safe.
