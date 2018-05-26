VA couple charged with harming, neglecting adult son with cerebral palsy

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR/CNN) - Two parents now sit behind bars after police charged them with neglecting and harming their disabled son

Philip and Georgia Arenz have both been charged with harming their 24-year-old son Jason, who neighbors said has cerebral palsy and has been wheelchair-bound for most of his life.

"Things happen in people’s house and you never know what goes on in somebody’s houses,” said one neighbor. “Things happen behind closed doors."

According to a sign on the door, the house itself is not even fit to be lived in.

The official reports say the injuries to Jason are serious and permanent. Police could not give details of the harm caused, only saying the adult victim was incapacitated.

Neighbors have inferred for themselves why these charges were filed.

"Jason is big, bigger than she is, and I know she used to try to move him around and stuff like that, which was hard,” the neighbor said. “She was a strong little lady but she was a tiny lady. And her being sick, still trying to manage him, it was just rough on them."

Neighbors said Georgia Arenz always went out of her way to help others and was very close to her 12-year-old daughter. But she was often sick and could not handle caring for her son on her own.

"Trying to manage her son - I never seen her husband do too much," the neighbor said.

Georgia and Philip Arenz are being held without bond in the Norfolk city jail.

They are due back in court in July.

