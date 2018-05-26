Man finds fingernail inside his burger

Najib Anek says that when he bit into his sandwich, the fingernail was lodged inside the sandwich about half way through. (Source: KNXV, Maricopa County)

ARIZONA (KNXV/CNN) - Fake fingernails and food prep do not go well together. One guy says, this combo was responsible for a nasty burger blunder.

Najib Anek said when he bit into his sandwich, the fingernail was lodged inside the sandwich about half way through.

"It was crunchy man. I throw up three times,” said Anek.

Anek said he complained to management and they apologized, but he still can’t get the ordeal out of his head.

"I keep thinking about it. I even dream about it. It was too much," said Anek.

He says that on a surveillance video, a female employee could be seen making his burger without gloves and she had a missing fingernail.

"Yes, I called health department and I have a complaint number. The manager told us their insurance is looking into the situation and the fingernail offending employee is on leave. “

However, the restaurant did invite Anek to give them another shot on the house.

"it wasn't a good experience for me. And I will never eat here no more," said Anek.

Copyright 2018 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved.