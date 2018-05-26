Jeffersonville in southern Indiana gets 105 acres for park

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana development group has donated 105 acres for a new park in an Ohio River city.
The River Ridge Development Authority donated the land to the city of Jeffersonville. The land, valued at about $1.4 million, will be used for the planned 114-acre Chapel Lake Park.
The News and Tribune reports that the park will feature a lake, playground, hiking trails, shelter areas and restrooms. It will be more than twice the size of the largest park in Jeffersonville, a city just north of Louisville, Kentucky.
Mayor Mike Moore says the park will be a great amenity for residents and visitors. He says the park will be less than 2 miles from about 1,600 residents.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
