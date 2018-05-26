Louisville to require healthy food on children's menus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's largest city will soon require restaurants to offer healthy food on its children's menus.

The Courier Journal reports the Louisville Metro Council voted 13-11 this week to approve a city ordinance that says restaurants can only sell a children's menu if it offers certain healthy items.

The new rules would require restaurants to sell things like non-fried fruit or vegetables, whole grain products, nuts, seeds, dry beans and water without added natural or artificial sweeteners.

Restaurants could face a $100 civil penalty for not following the rules. Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer has said he will sign the ordinance into law.

The American Heart Association says 12 other cities have similar laws.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.