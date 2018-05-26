Todd Portune to be released from UC after lengthy post-amputation stay

Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune will be released from the hospital Saturday.

Portune made the announcement in a tweet Saturday morning.

The commissioner was hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for complications related to his leg amputation surgery, he said.

Portune announced in April that he would have his left leg amputated due to cancer, our media partners with the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Portune, 59, announced his cancer diagnosis during a Hamilton County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Enquirer said Portune's surgery would sideline his work as president of the three-member county board of commissioner, but Portune said it wouldn't affect any key votes and he would vote remotely if needed.

Portune said he spent 27 days at UC due to the complications. He said though he's thrilled to be released Saturday, he will miss the nurses, PCAs, doctors, and staff who 'have all been terrific.'

After 27 days in the hospital due to complications to my left leg, above the knee, amputation surgery, I am being discharged from UC Hospital Medical Center today. Thrilled to be released. But I will miss the Nurses, PCAs, Doctors and Staff at UCHMC who have all been terrific! — Todd Portune (@TPortune) May 26, 2018

Portune, the Enquirer said, has battled health issues for the past two decades. Doctors in 1996 discovered tumors on Portune’s spine and warned they could paralyze him if they continued to grow.

Treatment for a blood clot in 2002 caused the spinal tumors to hemorrhage, paralyzing him from the chest down, causing him to need crutches to walk, said the Enquirer.

