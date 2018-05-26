Fallen Kentucky soldier to be honored by NASCAR

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky soldier who was killed in Iraq will be honored by NASCAR during the Coca-Cola 600.

The Glasgow Daily Times reports driver Kyle Busch will have Sgt. Eric Toth's name written on his car's windshield during the 600 miles race scheduled for Sunday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. All 40 drivers in the race will have a name of a fallen soldier on their cars during the Memorial Day weekend race.

Toth was killed in Iraq on March 30, 2005, when the Humvee he was traveling in was struck by an improvised explosive device. He was 21.

Busch won the pole position for Sunday's race and will start in first place. The race begins at 5 p.m. CDT.

Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com

