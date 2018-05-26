Graeter's brings back Fiona-inspired flavor in time for summer

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Fiona inspired ice cream!

That's right, Fiona fans. You can shout 'hip-hippo-hooray' because Graeter's is bringing back the fan-favorite Chunky Chunky Hippo just in time for summer.

The limited-edition flavor features a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts, and milk chocolate with caramel truffles, Cincinnati's sweet treat company says.

Graeter's first introduced their Fiona flavor in July of 2017. A portion of the proceeds for the limited-edition treat benefited the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The first introduction of the ice cream was available for purchase in Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, Dayton, and Oxford.

The zoo made the announcement that Chunky Chunky Hippo was back in stock on May 24. No word on how long the flavor will last this year.

This isn't the first time Fiona inspired an edible or drinkable treat.

In June of 2017, Listermann Brewing teamed up for a Fiona-themed brew called Team Fiona, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting the zoo.

