Cincinnati police remind drivers to buckle up Memorial Day Weekend after crash

Cincinnati police say a female driver and 2 children only suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash Saturday (Cincinnati police)

Cincinnati police are warning drivers to be safe and use their seat belts while traveling Memorial Day weekend.

Police say Saturday afternoon, a woman was driving with two children in the vehicle with her on Interstate 71 north when she lost control, drove through a fence off the interstate, hit a sign, then flipped her vehicle.

The car eventually came to a stop on it's side on Duck Creek Road.

Police say the children and the woman only suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all wearing their seat belts. They credit the use of seat belts and car seats for the children for keeping the three safe during the accident.

The department tweeted out a picture of the destroyed vehicle and reminded drivers to buckle up.

Police say the children were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be evaluated for their injuries.

Because of proper seatbelt use & child car seats only minor injuries in this roll over crash on N/B I-71. Bucket up Cincinnati & have a safe & enjoyable #MemorialDayWeekend2018 pic.twitter.com/vhsUMGxhf3 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.