Mt Healthy Police release sketch of rape suspect

Mount Healthy Police are searching for this man, who is suspected of raping a woman in a home on Forest Avenue the morning of May 20. (Mount Healthy Police)

Mount Healthy Police still are searching for the man who raped a woman in a home on Forest Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police released a sketch of the suspect Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the home around 7:53 a.m. May 20 after two residents on the street called 911 to report that a woman ran out of the home screaming and wearing a towel.

According to one of the 911 calls, the suspect fled the home, and neighbors briefly chased after him.

He was last seen running on Stephens Avenue wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.

Crime Alert- Wanted for Investigation of Rape and Abduction which occurred on May 20, 2018, at 7:53 AM in Mt. Healthy. If you can identify please call Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040 Subject was described as a black male, young late teens, thin build, approximately 6'0" tall. pic.twitter.com/jwkqH9pYFa — Mthealthy Police (@MthealthyP) May 26, 2018

The suspect is described as a young, black male, possibly in his late teens.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or Mount Healthy Police at 513-728-3182.

