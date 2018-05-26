Painting the town: Mayor declares 'Orange and Blue Day' ahead of MLS visit

FC Cincinnati fans will soon paint the town with their excitement.

The futbol club will welcome Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and MLS officials Tuesday May 29 for a 'special announcement.'

In honor of the big visit, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declared Tuesday 'Orange and Blue Day' encouraging all Cincinnatians and FCC fans to wear their best blue and orange.

MORE: FC Cincinnati confirms 'significant announcement' with MLS next week

"Cincinnati embraced professional soccer in a way that is unprecedented in this country, and FC Cincinnati is an important thread in the fabric of our community." said Cranley. "On Tuesday we can all show Commissioner Garber that we’re excited about our soccer future by wearing orange and blue. I encourage all Cincinnatians to join me in doing just that."

FCC fans have been patiently waiting for an announcement about the club's major league expansion bid for months and there's now light at the end of the tunnel.

Tuesday's event will be at Rhinegeist brewery at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with MLS commissioner Don Garber, FCC President Jeff Berding, Owner Carl Lindner and Mayor John Cranley.

If MLS awards a franchise to FC Cincinnati, the city would spend $33.8 million for roads and other infrastructure for the stadium.

In April, Cincinnati City Council approved a proposed funding plan for a 21,000-seat FC Cincinnati stadium in the West End.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.