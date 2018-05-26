Butler County OVI Task Force announces checkpoint in Hamilton

The Butler County OVI Task Force announces it will conduct an OVI checkpoint in Hamilton tonight into Sunday morning.

The checkpoint will be on U.S. 127, or Pleasant Avenue, at Hayes Avenue.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes will be checked starting at 10 p.m. and ending no later than 2 a.m. Sunday.

The task force says the checkpoint and saturation patrols are part of an effort to reduce OVI-related crashes that result in injury or fatality.

