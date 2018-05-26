Video game shows player as school shooter

A planned video game in which a player can be a school shooter draws outrage (Source: KCPQ/STEAM/WEBSITECHANGE.ORG/CNN)

(KCPO/CNN) - Around noon on Friday Stephanie Robinett found out about the video game titled 'Active Shooter'

The mother of three said she couldn't believe a game like this exists.

Active shooter is set to be available for download on Steam, a digital distribution platform for video games.

Steam is developed by the Bellevue based company 'Valve'

Valve itself did not create the game, but it is providing the platform for people to access it.

"It's not okay to do it in a school and any reasonable company should know that."

Robinett said she couldn’t just sit by and do nothing.

Six hours later Robinett got organized, creating a petition on change.org.

The petition already has hundreds of signatures.

She says she only has one goal.

"I want them to pull the game simple, just pull it," said Robinett.

Robinett said with what’s going on in the world today, the game just crosses the line.

Copyright 2018 KCPO via CNN. All rights reserved.