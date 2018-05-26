Video game shows player as school shooter

Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with...Full Story >
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
A planned video game in which a player can be a school shooter draws outrageFull Story >
A planned video game in which a player can be a school shooter draws outrageFull Story >
The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.Full Story >
The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.Full Story >