Lawsuit Settlement: Bertolli olive oil makers agree to $7 million customer pay out

Your bottle of extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy, may not be the oil you think it is.

Deoleo USA Inc. settled a class action lawsuit that contends that certain “Bertolli” brand olive oil products were inappropriately marketed as “Imported from Italy” and/or “Extra Virgin”, according to oliveoilsettlement.com.

The company agreed to pay out $7 million dollars to purchasers and stop marketing its products in the manner described in the lawsuit, although Deoleo denied any wrongdoing and contends its products have always been marketed truthfully.

Customers who purchased certain Bertolli brand olive oil between May 23, 2010 and April 16, 2018, may be entitled to a cash payment from the settlement.

The case involves three types of Bertolli brand olive oil:

Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil: May 23, 2010 and April 16, 2018

Bertolli Extra Light Olive Oil: May 23, 2010 and December 31, 2015

Bertolli Classico Olive Oil: May 23, 2010 and December 31, 2015

Customers could be awarded $8.75 per product purchased. Details on the settlement and how to submit a claim can be found here.

If the settlement does not become effective because it is not approved or reversed on appeal, the litigation will continue.

The deadline to opt out or object to the settlement is July 12,2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.