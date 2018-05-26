VIDEO: Unruly passenger removed from plane

After the flight landed in Miami, officials boarded and escorted him off. (Source: Bill Bolduc/CNN)

(CNN) - New video has emerged of an American Airlines passenger the FBI took into custody after he caused a scene on a flight Wednesday.

Jason Felix began yelling at a flight attendant who refused to serve him any more alcohol.

Passenger Bill Bolduc said he began recording the altercation because he was afraid it would escalate.

He said Felix used derogatory slurs toward the flight attendant and he can be heard on the video using profanity.

He then got into a fight with a passenger sitting next to him.

Several other passengers helped break up that fight and subdue Felix.

After the flight landed in Miami, officials boarded and escorted him off.

Felix is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The flight originated in St. Croix.

