Court docs shed light on relationship between Bengals CB, jailed tenant

The timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a man living at a home owned by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick sheds light on the relationship between the two men, according to court documents.

Documents suggest Kirkpatrick knew Jarrod Blair before Kirkpatrick owned the West Chester home.

A search warrant was executed April 10 on the home in the 7000 block of Tarragon Court.

According to the warrant, a neighbor who wanted to be anonymous told police about suspicious activity happening at the home.

That prompted authorities to conduct surveillance of the home, and on Feb. 2 police pulled over the driver of a vehicle that was at the home, the warrant states.

During the stop, police identified the driver as Jarrod Blair and found marijuana residue and $1,000 cash in the vehicle.

Related: Bengals CB found to own home at center of major pot bust

The affidavit for the search warrant states that during the Feb. 2 traffic stop Blair "lied about coming from the residence" and he claimed "he was coming from Walmart and distanced himself from the Tarragon Court residence."

The document also states Blair was face-timing with Kirkpatrick during the traffic stop.

Fast-forward to March, where police observed two different vehicles registered to Kirkpatrick at the Tarragon Court home, according to the search warrant.

According to Butler County Auditor records, it wasn’t until March 29 that Kirkpatrick became the owner of the home.

Just 12 days later, according to the search warrant, 55 pounds of marijuana was on its way to the home from California.

Officers intercepted the drugs in Illinois during a traffic stop of the alleged drug couriers who told investigators they were getting paid to deliver the drugs and didn’t know who they were for.

According to the search warrant, police told the couriers they had to continue the deal.

When the drugs made it to West Chester, police raided the home and arrested Blair.

FOX19 NOW asked Kirkpatrick’s agent whether Kirkpatrick knew Blair or whether he was aware of the drugs.

"We are aware of the incident. The guy was a tenant of a rental property that he (Kirkpatrick) owns," said Brian Overstreet. "Kirkpatrick is not the target of any investigation. He is assisting and supporting the police in whatever they need."

The search warrant shows a list of the following items that police took during the raid:

A suitcase, black bag and two hampers containing a total of 54 bags of marijuana

Eight phones, three of which were found in a creek nearby.

Police also believed before the raid that ledgers, drug proceeds and drug packaging and distribution materials were in the home, according to the search warrant.

Court documents also show Blair is currently on active parole for a 2005 cocaine trafficking conviction.

Stay with FOX19 NOW as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.