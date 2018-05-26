Hormel Foods recalls SPAM after pieces of metal found in some ca - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hormel Foods recalls SPAM after pieces of metal found in some cans

The SPAM cans were shipped across the US. (Source: CNN) The SPAM cans were shipped across the US. (Source: CNN)
The black label cans were only sent to the US Pacific island territory of Guam. (Source: CNN) The black label cans were only sent to the US Pacific island territory of Guam. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products.

The reason? They may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The US Department of Agriculture says the products in question were produced from Feb. 8 - 10 of this year.

They include 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel "SPAM Classic" with a best-by date of Feb. 20 - 21 and 12-ounce metal cans of "Hormel Foods Black Label Luncheon Loaf," also with a Feb. 20 - 21 best-by date.

The SPAM cans were shipped across the US. The black label cans were only sent to the US Pacific island territory of Guam.

Anyone with the affected products is asked to either throw them out or bring them back to where they were bought.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-05-26 18:14:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-27 01:25:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    Full Story >

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    Full Story >

  • American jailed in Venezuela for 2 years arrives in US

    American jailed in Venezuela for 2 years arrives in US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-27 01:25:49 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    Full Story >

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    Full Story >

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-05-27 01:25:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    Full Story >

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly