Hormel Foods recalls SPAM after pieces of metal found in some cans

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.Full Story >
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.Full Story >
A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.Full Story >
The US Department of Agriculture says the products in question were produced from Feb. 8 - 10 of this year.Full Story >
