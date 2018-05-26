Hormel Foods recalls SPAM after pieces of metal found in some cans

The black label cans were only sent to the US Pacific island territory of Guam. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products.

The reason? They may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The US Department of Agriculture says the products in question were produced from Feb. 8 - 10 of this year.

They include 12-ounce metal cans of Hormel "SPAM Classic" with a best-by date of Feb. 20 - 21 and 12-ounce metal cans of "Hormel Foods Black Label Luncheon Loaf," also with a Feb. 20 - 21 best-by date.

The SPAM cans were shipped across the US. The black label cans were only sent to the US Pacific island territory of Guam.

Anyone with the affected products is asked to either throw them out or bring them back to where they were bought.

