Police: One person injured in attempted robbery

One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers were called out around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of Hearne Avenue, said police.

The victim was shot at in a robbery attempt and suffered an injury to the hand caused by broken glass, reported police.

So far, there is no information on the suspect.

