Police: One person injured in attempted robbery

An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."Full Story >
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."Full Story >
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.Full Story >
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.Full Story >
Russian hackers may have taken control of 500,000 routers around the globe.Full Story >
Russian hackers may have taken control of 500,000 routers around the globe.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.Full Story >
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.Full Story >
After the flight landed in Miami, officials boarded and escorted him off.Full Story >
After the flight landed in Miami, officials boarded and escorted him off.Full Story >