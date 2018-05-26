Police: One person injured in attempted robbery - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: One person injured in attempted robbery

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers were called out around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of Hearne Avenue, said police.

The victim was shot at in a robbery attempt and suffered an injury to the hand caused by broken glass, reported police.

So far, there is no information on the suspect.

