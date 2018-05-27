Boston's Memorial Day flag garden idea spreads across the US

By MARK PRATT
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) - The solemn display of tens of thousands of U.S. flags that first appeared on Boston Common for Memorial Day a decade ago to honor service members who have died defending the nation is slowly becoming a national movement.
The flag gardens, as they are known, can be seen this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and New York, all started by local residents inspired by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund display started in 2010.
This year, the sea of fluttering stars and stripes includes more than 37,000 flags honoring those who have died dating to the Revolutionary War have been planted.
The Texas display at the Sagemont Church in Houston includes 38,000 flags representing Texan have died dating to the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >
The timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a man living at a home owned by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick sheds light on the relationship between the two men, according to court documents.Full Story >
The timeline of events leading up to the arrest of a man living at a home owned by Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick sheds light on the relationship between the two men, according to court documents.Full Story >
Your bottle of extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy, may not be the oil you think it is.Full Story >
Your bottle of extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy, may not be the oil you think it is.Full Story >