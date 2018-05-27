Ohio universities to end nursing partnership program

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A longtime nursing partnership program between two Ohio universities has ended.
WTOL-TV reports the program between the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University will split starting with the freshman class of 2019.
The two programs will now operate their own curriculum on each campus.
The partnership has been in place since the 1970s, with BGSU students currently going to the University of Toledo Health Sciences campus for their last two years of classes.
University of Toledo College of Nursing Dean Linda Lewandowski says the split was due to a higher demand for nurses.
BGSU officials say they are pursing a new partnership with nearby institutions, such as Lourdes University.
Current students involved in the merged program will not be affected by the split.
