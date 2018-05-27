City announces plan to turn theme park into public park

MONROE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio amusement park that was once a popular summer vacation spot will be transformed into a public park.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the city of Monroe has unveiled the details behind its $10-million plan to turn part of Americana Amusement Park property into Monroe Bicentennial Commons.
The city's Director of Development Kevin Chesar says they will work to keep the memory of the old amusement park alive.
Chesar says plans include using the amusement park's lake for recreation, turning seating for the old sky ride into park benches and possibly creating a museum dedicated to the amusement park's history.
Chesar says the park's construction will be a multi-year process.
Part of the funding will come from the city's 0.5 percent income tax increase.
