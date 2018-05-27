Ohio River Greenway's final link to be completed this year

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The final link of an Ohio River biking and hiking trail that will connect three southern Indiana communities is on pace for completion this year.
The town of Clarksville is its second year of work on the 1.3-mile Lewis and Clark Trail, which will complete the 7-mile Ohio River Greenway.
Clarksville's parks superintendent, Brian Kaluzny, says work on the trail is expected to wrap this year, completing the greenway that will connect Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany.
He tells the News and Tribune the Lewis and Clark Trail is the most difficult section of the greenway Clarksville has built.
That trail not only needs a new bridge to carry users over Silver Creek, an Ohio River tributary, but it also crosses state-owned land and flood-control acreage.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
