Ohio village where police chief was slain loses another

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A central Ohio village where the police chief was killed in the line of duty last year has lost another chief.
Kirkersville Chief James Hughes Jr. died unexpectedly at his home in the Columbus suburb of Reynoldsburg on Friday night.
Terry Ashcraft, mayor of the Licking County village 25 miles east of Columbus, says the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.
The death of Hughes, who had been on the job for only two months, comes after Chief Steven Eric DiSario was fatally shot while answering a call about a hostage situation in May 2017.
Hughes was appointed in March after the last chief resigned.
Ashcraft said the county sheriff's office will help out in the village of about 500 people until a new chief can be appointed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
