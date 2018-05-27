Juvenile arrested after 20 cars hit by rocks in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Dayton say a juvenile was arrested after at least 20 cars were hit by thrown rocks.
The cars pulled over and lined the side of U.S. 35 in Jefferson Township after they were hit by rocks that shattered the windshields of some on Saturday night.
The Dayton Daily News reported that police arrested a juvenile at the scene. He will be charged with multiple counts of vandalism. It wasn't clear whether anyone else was involved.
Earlier Saturday, another two motorists reported their windshields were struck by rocks.
No injuries were reported.
Thomas Acco said he and his wife had just dropped of their children when a rock came crashing through the windshield. He said he was "in shock that someone would play with someone's life like this."
