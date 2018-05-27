Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

Memorial Day Weekend will mark the forty-first anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in northern Kentucky history.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitFull Story >
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.Full Story >
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconductFull Story >
President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North KoreaFull Story >
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002Full Story >
The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17Full Story >
