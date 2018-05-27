Driver dies after wrong-way crash on I-75

Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.

The accident happened around 1:08 a.m. on Interstate 75.

Police say Daniel Wedig, 21, was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when he hit Stephen Dehner, 57, head on.

Dehner was unable to avoid Wedig, police say. Wedig was critically injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Dehner was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Both Wedig and Dehner were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Police say excessive speed and impairment are "unknown factors."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

