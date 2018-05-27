Ohio man dies from injuries suffered in SUV fire

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a man whose wife died when their SUV caught fire has succumbed to his injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 71-year-old Dennis John Svihlik died early Sunday at a Cleveland hospital.
The patrol says the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer caught fire Friday afternoon near the Lakeside-Marblehead exit on State Route 2 in northern Ohio's Ottawa County. It was engulfed in flames within seconds.
Dennis Svihlik, of Garfield Heights, was sitting in the front passenger seat and rolled out of the SUV before it stopped, causing the injuries that led to his death.
Sixty-five-year-old Jo Ann Svihlik, who was driving, couldn't get out and died at the scene.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Memorial Day Weekend will mark the forty-first anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in northern Kentucky history.Full Story >
Memorial Day Weekend will mark the forty-first anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in northern Kentucky history.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >