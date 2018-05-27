2 dead in single-vehicle crash in Kentucky

LEBANON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in Marion County.
State Police Trooper Nick Hale in Columbia says in a news release that 18-year-old David B. Lawson of Lebanon was driving a pickup truck that left a road and struck a tree Friday six miles west of Lebanon. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The statement says 21-year-old passenger Shelby Goode of St. Francis later was pronounced dead at the University of Louisville Hospital. A 19-year-old passenger was taken to another hospital for injuries that weren't life threatening.
The statement says none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Memorial Day Weekend will mark the forty-first anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in northern Kentucky history.Full Story >
Memorial Day Weekend will mark the forty-first anniversary of one of the deadliest disasters in northern Kentucky history.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a driver died in a crash early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on the interstate.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
One person was injured in an attempted robbery in Avondale late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >
The City of Cincinnati is making pool access more affordable while offering free programming to youth as part of the ‘Everybody In’ program at Ziegler Park.Full Story >