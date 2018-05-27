President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

The former president was scheduled to visit the American Legion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport on Saturday, according to his Twitter page.. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(RNN) - According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort, McGrath said.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

The former president was scheduled to visit the American Legion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport on Saturday, according to his Twitter page.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

Bush, 93, lost his wife Barbara in Apr. Just one week later, he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.

Bush served as the 41st President of the United States from 1989 - 1993.

Bush suffered from lung-related issues within the past few years, including spending a month in Houston Methodist Hospital due to bronchitis at the end of 2012.

He was hospitalized for two weeks in January 2017 with pneumonia and spent some time in intensive care. He battled pneumonia again months later in April and was treated at Methodist Hospital.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.