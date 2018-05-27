Lockland remembers former Mayor Jim Brown (1934-2018)

Former Lockland Mayor Jim Brown is honored during a dinner at Manor House Restaurant, Springdale, on March 23, 2018. (Youtube user: rddkjeep)

A sign in the Village of Lockland is dedicated to longtime Mayor Jim Brown, who died May 26, 2018 after a battle with cancer, according to village officials. (Lockland Mayor Mark Mason)

The Village of Lockland is remembering its longest-serving mayor, Jim Brown, after Brown died Saturday following a battle with cancer, according to village officials.

Mayor Mark Mason says Brown served as mayor of the village for 36 years.

Police Chief James Toles says flags in the village were lowered to half mast to honor the former mayor.

