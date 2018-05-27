Cincinnati Police: Man shot in face - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati Police: Man shot in face

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
ENGLISH WOODS, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police District 3 is investigating a shooting at Yonkers and Moosewood avenues near English Woods.

A man was shot in the face, according to police.

Police say the man's injuries may be life-threatening.

