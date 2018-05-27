Council hopes Tuesday meeting will answer Kyle Plush investigation questions

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Tuesday begins round two for city council members seeking answers in the Kyle Plush death investigation.

The Law and Public Safety Committee is expected to meet at 9 a.m. This meeting comes two weeks after the release of the investigation results which left the Plush family and council members with more questions than answers.

The 16-year-old died after being trapped in his minivan in the Seven Hills School parking lot on April 10. He called 911 twice for help.

Tuesday, council members are asking for an outside independent investigation of the Kyle Plush death case related to the 911 center and how to pay for that investigation. The council is also seeking detailed answers to questions they submitted to 911 officials after the May 14 hearing.

Kyle's father, Ron Plush, also submitted questions they had about the investigation, many of those relating to the GPS location 911 dispatchers received from the teen's cell phone.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at City Hall. Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, along with police officials, and the Plush family are expected to attend.

