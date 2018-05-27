Maslow's Army, Texas Roadhouse serve 1,000 meals to homeless at Taste of Cincinnati

Maslow's Army teamed up with Texas Roadhouse in Fort Wright to provide pulled-pork sandwiches for individuals affected by homelessness at Taste of Cincinnati on Sunday. (WXIX)

Maslow's Army, a local non-profit serves Cincinnati's homeless and they want to make sure everyone is welcome at one of the biggest parties of the year, The Taste of Cincinnati.



“The people that we are trying to serve are the people that are actually living under the bridges who are living in the camps... the 10 percent is who we're focused on,” said Samuel Landis, Maslow's Army President and Co-Founder.



Landis says he knows what it feels like to be homeless and left out. He was homeless for 20 years.

“You don't have any positive connections or positive relationships," Landis said. "You really feel lonely, no self-esteem and you feel like people just don't, you know, want to help you out.”



Landis’ wife Susan also experienced homelessness and says this is their second year feeding those in need at The Taste of Cincinnati. This year they partnered with the Texas Roadhouse in Fort Wright to make sure everyone is included.



“We've been getting a lot of people that are saying thank you for doing this especially those that we serve each week. This is actually our 70th consecutive week serving those experiencing homelessness,” Susan Landis said.



Maslow’s Army’s booth was set up at 5th and Main Streets at the Taste of Cincinnati on Sunday. They were able to serve about 1,000 meals which consisted of pulled pork sandwiches donated by the Texas Roadhouse.

Erin Lewis with the Texas Roadhouse in Fort Wright said they are happy to be part of their communities.

“At Texas Roadhouse it's really important for us to give back to the community and that's basically my job.”

For the hundreds of homeless who were served today, Jason Lanster is one of them. He says this gesture is a big one and it won’t be forgotten. “It means a lot, for real there are no words to explain it. I'm blessed that these guys come here every weekend.”

Landis says last year Maslow's Army served the homeless for all three days of the Taste of Cincinnati, but this year they were only able to serve on Sunday because they were low on donations.

If you would like to donate to Maslow’s Army visit their website: https://maslowsarmy.org.

