Sheriff: No one injured after single-engine plane crashes in KY hayfield

Both occupants of a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crashed near Falmouth, Kentucky, on Sunday evening, according to the Pendleton County sheriff.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a hayfield near the intersection of Bryan Griffin Road and Hwy. 17 around 6:16 p.m.

The sheriff says the plane crashed in the field, and the pilot and his wife were uninjured.

They were flying to Columbus after fueling up in Missouri, according to the sheriff.

