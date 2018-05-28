Shuttle expected to ease parking headaches at Hocking Hills

LOGAN, Ohio (AP) - A weekend shuttle service is expected to ease parking headaches at popular attractions in southeastern Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park.
Officials say the shuttle bus between downtown Logan and Old Man's Cave will run on weekends through Oct. 28.
Other buses will loop around the parking lots at Old Man's Cave, Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave. That will allow visitors to hike from site to site then ride the shuttle back to their parking place. Cost is $10 for an all-day pass.
Hocking Hills Tourism Association director Karen Raymore tells The Columbus Dispatch that the shuttle should also reduce traffic and the visitor impact on the park.
The shuttle departs downtown Logan beginning at 10 a.m. and runs every 30 minutes, with the last shuttle at 6:30 p.m.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
