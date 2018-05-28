Marking Memorial Day, Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). A member of the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment walks his post in front of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Va., Sunday, May 27, 2018.

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He's expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."

First lady Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.

