Law enforcement agencies turning to drones to fight crime

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A new study shows the number of law enforcement agencies using drones is continuing to soar.

And many police and fire departments say they're finding new uses for the remote-controlled aircraft.

The Center for the Study of the Drone at New York's Bard College says the number of law enforcement agencies with drones has more than doubled since the end of 2016.

It estimates there are more than 900 state and local police, sheriff, fire and emergency agencies with drones.

The center's co-director says many law enforcement drone units still are in their infancy and are in place in just a fraction of the agencies across the country.

The study finds that Texas, California and Wisconsin have the most agencies with drones.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.