John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' helmet up for auction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.
The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.
Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program.
The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.
Glenn died in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman has possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
A woman has possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
The funeral for an Indiana World War II veteran killed in action is being held Monday morning.Full Story >
The funeral for an Indiana World War II veteran killed in action is being held Monday morning.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local non-profit serves Cincinnati's homeless and they want to make sure everyone is welcome at one of the biggest parties of the year, The Taste of Cincinnati.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local non-profit serves Cincinnati's homeless and they want to make sure everyone is welcome at one of the biggest parties of the year, The Taste of Cincinnati.Full Story >
Both occupants of a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crashed near Falmouth, Kentucky, on Sunday evening, according to the Pendleton County sheriff.Full Story >
Both occupants of a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crashed near Falmouth, Kentucky, on Sunday evening, according to the Pendleton County sheriff.Full Story >