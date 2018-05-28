Boat explodes on Kentucky lake, injuring 8

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) - A boat explosion on a Kentucky lake has injured eight people, although authorities say none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Daniel Richardson tells news outlets a couple were on board the 32-foot (10-meter) cruiser at Green Turtle Bay Marina when the blast occurred Sunday. He says the explosion came after the motor was started while the boat was tied to the fuel island.
He says nothing currently indicates that the explosion was caused by anything but mechanical failure.
The husband and wife were treated at hospital with what Livingston County emergency management official David Koon said were "moderate" injuries. Koon says six others were treated at the scene.
Richardson says the boat was completely destroyed, with "debris for 100 yards."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman has possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
A woman has possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
The funeral for an Indiana World War II veteran killed in action is being held Monday morning.Full Story >
The funeral for an Indiana World War II veteran killed in action is being held Monday morning.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Our normal high temperature for Sunday and Memorial Day is 77 degrees; we will be some 10 degrees warmer than that for the next several days.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local non-profit serves Cincinnati's homeless and they want to make sure everyone is welcome at one of the biggest parties of the year, The Taste of Cincinnati.Full Story >
Maslow's Army, a local non-profit serves Cincinnati's homeless and they want to make sure everyone is welcome at one of the biggest parties of the year, The Taste of Cincinnati.Full Story >
Both occupants of a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crashed near Falmouth, Kentucky, on Sunday evening, according to the Pendleton County sheriff.Full Story >
Both occupants of a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crashed near Falmouth, Kentucky, on Sunday evening, according to the Pendleton County sheriff.Full Story >