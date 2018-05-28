McConnell: Trump aware of past games played by North Koreans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - As the U.S. and North Korea discuss a potentially on-again summit, the Senate's top leader says President Donald Trump is "fully aware of the games" North Koreans played in the past.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday in his home state of Kentucky that Trump won't be "snookered into a bad deal."

McConnell said it's good that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might meet, and says he's hopeful that "at the end of all of this" the Korean peninsula could be nuclear free.

The Republican leader spoke to reporters after attending a Memorial Day service in Louisville.

Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday, but has said it could still happen. American and North Korean officials have been talking.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.