McConnell: Trump aware of past games played by North Koreans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - As the U.S. and North Korea discuss a potentially on-again summit, the Senate's top leader says President Donald Trump is "fully aware of the games" North Koreans played in the past.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday in his home state of Kentucky that Trump won't be "snookered into a bad deal."
McConnell said it's good that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might meet, and says he's hopeful that "at the end of all of this" the Korean peninsula could be nuclear free.
The Republican leader spoke to reporters after attending a Memorial Day service in Louisville.
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday, but has said it could still happen. American and North Korean officials have been talking.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >
City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.Full Story >
Police say a man took a wallet from inside a work van at 7875 Reading Road on May 9 around 1:30 p.m.Full Story >
Police say a man took a wallet from inside a work van at 7875 Reading Road on May 9 around 1:30 p.m.Full Story >
Police say District Three officers are investigating the robbery that happened May 23 at the BP Gas Station at 3200 Harrison Avenue.Full Story >
Police say District Three officers are investigating the robbery that happened May 23 at the BP Gas Station at 3200 Harrison Avenue.Full Story >
A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Avondale, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Police say Adrienne Sherman, 16, was last seen May 24 around 6 p.m.Full Story >
Police say Adrienne Sherman, 16, was last seen May 24 around 6 p.m.Full Story >