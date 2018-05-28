Cincinnati police looking for teen with history of running away

Cincinnati police are looking for a missing teenager.

Police say Adrienne Sherman, 16, was last seen May 24 around 6 p.m. They say she left her Westwood home and has not returned but she has a history of running away.

Sherman is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing around 136 pounds with short, curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black capri pants.

Police did not provide a picture of Sherman but said she is in good physical and mental health and is not a hazard to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.