Cincinnati police looking for gas station robbery suspect

Police say District Three officers are investigating the robbery that happened May 23 at the BP Gas Station at 3200 Harrison Avenue.

A suspect dressed in white painter pants, a gray sweatshirt, and black ski mask held the service station up at gunpoint then left, heading toward Mozart Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

