Police looking for vehicle break-in theif

Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet in Roselawn (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect in a vehicle break-in.

Police say a man took a wallet from inside a work van at 7875 Reading Road on May 9 around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as being around 16 to 22 years old, thin, with a small afro, wearing dark colored clothing, and blue and white gym shoes.

Police say the theft happened at an apartment building next to Cash America in Roselawn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.