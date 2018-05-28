Council to discuss Kyle Plush investigation questions Tuesday

Kyle Plush's father and aunt attend the Law and Public Safety Committee meeting (FOX19 NOW)

City council members are hoping Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting will answer the burning questions left unanswered in the investigation into why a teen died after calling 911 twice for help.

16-year-old Plush died in his minivan in the Seven Hills School parking lot on April 10.

The results were revealed at a committee meeting on May 14, but that meeting left more questions than it provided answers.

“We failed to get the outcome we wanted in this emergency response” said Mayor John Cranley at the start of the initial meeting to reveal and discuss the investigation results.

Throughout the meeting, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac maintained that policies and procedures were followed by Cincinnati 911 call takers the night Kyle tragically died.

Following the release of the investigation results, council members requested an outside independent investigation of the Kyle Plush death case related to the 911 center. The council also requested that an ordinance be drafted Tuesday to identify the best resources to pay for the investigation.

'The committee also wants answered 'in detail' questions and concerns about the "hardware, software, and technology differences at the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center and the mobile data computer software utilized in the police vehicles of the Cincinnati police department."

The Plush family also submitted questions they had about the investigation, including questions Kyle's dad Ron had about the phrasing: "perfect storm."

“One thing I’ve heard over the past month is that what happened to Kyle is the ‘perfect storm.’ So was this a perfect storm or a series of multiple failures?” said Plush. “Is it unpredictable that when someone needs help, they call 911? Kyle knew he was in trouble and didn’t call his mom and dad. He knew he needed to call the one entity that could respond quickly and ultimately address the immediate crisis best. Was that unpredictable?”

Plush laid out several questions about his son’s death, many of those relating to the GPS location 911 dispatchers received from Kyle’s cell phone.

Councilwoman Amy Murray also questioned police over the GPS coordinates asking if the 911 call taker had them and asking how the call taker knew where to send police.

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Jeff Pastor submitted 18 written questions he wanted answered.

Tuesday's meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Chief Isaac, along with police officials, and the Plush family are expected to attend.

