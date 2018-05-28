Power restored after outage at Cedar Point leaves riders in sun for hours

The Millennium Force was one of the rides stuck in the air during the power outage. (Source: Twitter - @sarah_lizzzzz)

Cedar Point experienced a power outage in parts of the busy theme park on Memorial Day.

The amusement park sent out a tweet addressing the issue at 2:30 p.m.

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

More than an hour after the initial tweet, Cedar Point said the power was restored.

Power has been restored and rides are opening as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

The entire situation was a mess for the park as some riders were stuck on coasters for hours before coming back down.

Yes you may! I am still here and it’s been over an hour and it still hasn’t moved. Other rides are down as well. I also took this video. pic.twitter.com/EiWVpsBL39 — sarah???? (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

Power outage at cedar point... poor people have been stuck for about an hour ?? pic.twitter.com/yLvzFIq18V — Sam Kesha Ortenzi (@samdycheeks) May 28, 2018

The park shut down all the rides during the outage, and ride operators are starting to bring riders down to safety.

Officials say a car accident may have caused the outage.

