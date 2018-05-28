'OMG this is WRONG': Retired teacher corrects letter signed by Trump

(RNN) - Yvonne Mason obviously misses grading papers.

She retired last year after spending 17 years as an English composition teacher in South Carolina. According to The Greenville News, she always told her students they way they present themselves in writing says a lot about who they are.

So, when she received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students. She pulled out a highlighter, a pen and went to work.

Mason marked up the latter, correcting faulty capitalization, redundancies and a lack of specificity. When she was done, Mason posted a photo of her handiwork on Facebook.

“Got a letter from Mr. Trump,” she said. “Will be returning it tomorrow.”

The White House’s letter was in response to a letter Mason had sent to the Trump after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School claimed 17 lives in February.

Mason asked Trump to visit the family of everyone who died in the shooting.

“I had written to them in anger, to tell you the truth,” she told the New York Times. “I thought he owed it to these grieving families.”

Mason, a self-identified Democrat who now resides in Atlanta, told The Greenville News she had “never, ever, received a letter with this many silly mistakes.” She also told the newspaper she understands the letter was likely written by a White House staffer, not the president.

Even so, she gave the person who penned the letter quite the tongue lashing.

Some of her comments included “OMG this is WRONG,” “Have y’all tried grammar style check” and “Federal is capitalized only when used as part of a proper noun.” She even included a link to plainlanguage.gov.

"If it had been written in middle school, I'd give it a C or C-plus," she told The Greenville News. "If it had been written in high school, I'd give it a D."

